Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in January

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on FNLPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.07. 112,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

