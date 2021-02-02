Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s (NASDAQ:FRLN) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Freeline Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FRLN) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 3rd. Freeline Therapeutics had issued 8,823,529 shares in its IPO on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $158,823,522 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.77. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

