FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

