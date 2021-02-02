Fountain 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,500.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $648,819.30 and approximately $5,500.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

