Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Down 14%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) fell 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.97 and last traded at C$10.08. 578,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,185,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Laurentian cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$111.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.9111633 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

