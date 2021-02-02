Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $4.91 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

