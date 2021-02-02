Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6,558.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,687,000 after acquiring an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $5,070,804. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

