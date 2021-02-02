ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Takes $63,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

