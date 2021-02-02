Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Trading 5.3% Higher

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.37. 1,326,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 911,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Formula One Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.