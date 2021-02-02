Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of FWONK opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

