Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

