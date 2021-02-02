Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $256.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

