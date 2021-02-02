Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Shares of SQ opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average is $180.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.