Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

