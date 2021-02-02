Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of QLD stock opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.