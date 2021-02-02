Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,400 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.