Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,986 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,555,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $53.42.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

