Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) PT Raised to $13.00

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Aegis from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,007,795. The firm has a market cap of $544.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.55% of Foresight Autonomous worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

