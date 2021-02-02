Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.