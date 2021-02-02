Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after acquiring an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,908,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 213,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

