Flowchain Achieves Market Cap of $14,266.78 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $14,266.78 and approximately $8,118.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

