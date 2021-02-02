FLO Price Hits $0.0192 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $51,759.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 108.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

