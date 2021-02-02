Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of FLXN opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

In other news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 in the last 90 days. 17.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period.

Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

