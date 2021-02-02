Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Flex by 403.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flex by 43.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 219,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

