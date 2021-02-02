Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,295 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Capital One Financial worth $201,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold a total of 283,713 shares of company stock worth $24,692,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

