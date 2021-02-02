Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 96,543 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Atlassian worth $132,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $234.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.31. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $250.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.76, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

