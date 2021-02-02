Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,174 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $94,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,241,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,742.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $173.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $187.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Benchmark lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

