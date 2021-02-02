Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,151,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,702 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $88,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

