Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $128.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.55.
FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.
Fiserv stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
