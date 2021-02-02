Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $128.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.55.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Fiserv stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

