FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 1st

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.