First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in January

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock remained flat at $$23.53 on Tuesday. 446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.