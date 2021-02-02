First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Announces Earnings Results

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

