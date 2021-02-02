First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

