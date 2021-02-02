First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.