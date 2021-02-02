First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $502,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 537,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 215,384 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000.

UCON stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

