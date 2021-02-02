First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $329,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

