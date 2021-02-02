First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $305,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

