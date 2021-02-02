First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $209.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

