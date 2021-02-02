First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,552,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 804,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

