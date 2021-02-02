First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

