First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.00. 2,111,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,503,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.