Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.