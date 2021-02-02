FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Achieves $16.13 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $1.22 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 128.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044272 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 739,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 216,580,429 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

