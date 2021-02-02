Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FTIV opened at $11.35 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

