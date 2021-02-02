FinNexus Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00819986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.80 or 0.04825424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014627 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

