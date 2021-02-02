FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,581,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCBBF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCBBF remained flat at $$16.15 during trading on Tuesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.