Financial Contrast: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Denbury and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -162.77% -119.03% -38.03% PHX Minerals -78.94% 3.78% 2.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denbury and PHX Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.27 billion 11.96 $216.96 million $0.40 75.20 PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.11 -$23.95 million $0.05 54.60

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Denbury shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Denbury and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 0 3 0 3.00 PHX Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Denbury currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential downside of 18.50%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Summary

Denbury beats PHX Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 230.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

