Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 264 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 204,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $317.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.