Financial Consulate Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.29 and a 200 day moving average of $267.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

