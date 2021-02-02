Financial Comparison: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) vs. Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Glacier Bancorp and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Premier Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.99%. Premier Financial has a consensus price target of $27.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.22%. Given Premier Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Premier Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 6.83 $210.54 million $2.38 20.37 Premier Financial $186.04 million 5.63 $49.37 million $2.53 11.09

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 31.94% 11.31% 1.52% Premier Financial 15.58% 9.61% 1.30%

Summary

Premier Financial beats Glacier Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 181 locations, including 164 branches and 17 loan or administration offices in 66 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

